American International Group Inc. Sells 4,636 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,360 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,636 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $11,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.09.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $114.56 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $127.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.78.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The business had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 23,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,618,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 269,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,613,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total transaction of $5,782,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,396,828.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,493 shares of company stock valued at $14,945,960 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

