American International Group Inc. Trims Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $12,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 725.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 281.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 52.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 139.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total transaction of $70,137.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.69.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $296.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,855.95 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $306.67 and its 200 day moving average is $302.69. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $205.20 and a twelve month high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $522.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.26 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

