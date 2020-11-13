American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,316 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of American International Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $197,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,742.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,566.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,493.20. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,816.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,178.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.