American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,982 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,093 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $13,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 16.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 880,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,206,000 after purchasing an additional 124,690 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 14.4% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 151,816 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,167,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 24.3% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. OTR Global lowered Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.46.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $104.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $124.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.59.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

