AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,445,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,098 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.63% of AMETEK worth $143,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 36.0% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 55.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AME has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AMETEK from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 8,110 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $823,732.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,753,925.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,418 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $1,675,456.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,067,550.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,401 shares of company stock valued at $4,867,618 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $115.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.29. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $118.95. The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 17.18%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

