Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Price Target Cut to $5.50 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a sell rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.25.

AMRX opened at $4.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.39. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.22 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $351,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 229,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 182,324 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 201,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

