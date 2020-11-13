Analysts Offer Predictions for Icahn Enterprises L.P.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IEP)

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Icahn Enterprises in a research report issued on Sunday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn ($8.52) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($5.65). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Icahn Enterprises’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The conglomerate reported ($3.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($2.96). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 13.28%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEP opened at $51.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average is $50.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a current ratio of 7.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.10. Icahn Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 24,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Icahn Enterprises news, Director Brett Icahn bought 202,758 shares of Icahn Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.32 per share, with a total value of $10,000,024.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,024.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.96%.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

