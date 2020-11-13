Analyzing Diguang International Development (OTCMKTS:DGNG) and Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG)

Diguang International Development (OTCMKTS:DGNG) and Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Diguang International Development and Vishay Precision Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diguang International Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vishay Precision Group $283.96 million 1.32 $22.19 million $1.69 16.36

Vishay Precision Group has higher revenue and earnings than Diguang International Development.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Diguang International Development and Vishay Precision Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diguang International Development 0 0 0 0 N/A Vishay Precision Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vishay Precision Group has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.01%. Given Vishay Precision Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vishay Precision Group is more favorable than Diguang International Development.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.6% of Vishay Precision Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Vishay Precision Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Diguang International Development and Vishay Precision Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diguang International Development N/A N/A N/A Vishay Precision Group 5.11% 6.32% 4.15%

Volatility & Risk

Diguang International Development has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vishay Precision Group has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vishay Precision Group beats Diguang International Development on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diguang International Development Company Profile

Diguang International Development Co., Ltd. engages in the design, production, and distribution of small to medium-sized light emitting diode and cold cathode fluorescent lamp backlights primarily for large and medium sized companies. The company offers backlights for liquid crystal displays in various applications, such as color displays for cell phones, car televisions and navigation systems, digital cameras, televisions, computer displays, camcorders, PDAs, DVDs, CD and MP3/MP4 players, and appliance displays, as well as for indoor and outdoor lighting, and home and office use. It sells its products to customers primarily in Taiwan, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, and China Mainland. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. Diguang International Development Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Sino Olympics Industrial Limited.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems. The company's product portfolio includes foil resistors, foil strain gages, transducers, load cells, weighing modules, data acquisition systems, and weighing and control systems, as well as sensors that convert mechanical inputs into an electronic signal for display, processing, interpretation, or control by its instrumentation and system products. Its products are primarily used in the military and aerospace, medical, agricultural, steel, and construction sectors for application in waste management, bulk hauling, logging, scale manufacturing, engineering systems, pharmaceutical, oil, chemical, steel, paper, and food industries. The company offers its products under the Alpha Electronics, Powertron, Vishay Foil Resistors, Celtron, Revere, Sensortronics, Tedea-Huntleigh, Pacific Instruments, BLH Nobel, KELK, VPG Onboard Weighing, Gleeble, and Micro-Measurements brands. It sells its products through original equipment manufacturers, end-users, distributors, and electronic manufacturing services channels. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

