Analyzing Orange (NYSE:ORAN) and KT (NYSE:KT)

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) and KT (NYSE:KT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Orange pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. KT pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Orange pays out 29.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KT pays out 34.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Orange and KT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orange $47.31 billion 0.68 $3.37 billion $1.14 10.54 KT $20.72 billion 0.25 $519.29 million $1.07 9.84

Orange has higher revenue and earnings than KT. KT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orange, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Orange shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of KT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of KT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Orange and KT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orange N/A N/A N/A KT N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Orange and KT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orange 0 5 6 0 2.55 KT 0 1 0 0 2.00

Orange presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.11%. Given Orange’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Orange is more favorable than KT.

Risk & Volatility

Orange has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KT has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Orange beats KT on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orange Company Profile

Orange S.A. provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages. It also sells mobile phones, broadband equipment, and connected objects and accessories. In addition, the company provides IT and integration services comprising unified communication and collaboration services, such as LAN and telephony, consultancy, integration, and project management; hosting and infrastructure services, including cloud computing; customer relations management and other applications services; security services; and video conferencing, as well as sells related equipment. Further, it offers national and international roaming services; and mobile virtual network operators, network sharing, and mobile financial services, as well as sells equipment to external distributors and brokers. Orange S.A. markets its products and services under the Orange brand. The company was formerly known as France Telecom and changed its name to Orange S.A. in July 2013. Orange S.A. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services. It also provides media and content services, including IPTV, satellite TV, TV home shopping, digital content distribution, information and communication technology platform consulting, digital music streaming, and downloading and online advertising; and credit card processing and other financial services. In addition, the company offers information technology and network, and satellite services; sells handsets and telecommunications equipment; develops and sells residential units and commercial real estate; and rents real estate properties. Further, it maintains public telephones; security, B2C and B2B, investment fund, software development and data processing, value added network, system integration and maintenance, mobile marketing, PCS distribution, satellite broadcasting, cloud system implementation, network installation and management, and data center development and related services. Additionally, the company is involved in the Internet banking ASP and security solutions, sports group management, music contents investment, technology business finance, foreign investment, and electronic communication businesses. As of December 31, 2019, the company served approximately 21,922,000 mobile subscribers and 8.4 million IPTV subscribers. KT Corporation has a strategic agreement with Jasmine Telecom Systems Public Company Limited for the operation of the data center and cloud service business. The company was formerly known as Korea Telecom Corp. and changed its name to KT Corporation in March 2002. KT Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam, South Korea.

