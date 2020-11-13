Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Acquired by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,062,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,132,000 after buying an additional 147,834 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,850,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,178,000 after acquiring an additional 581,168 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 111.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,577,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,842 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,377,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,155,000 after acquiring an additional 223,408 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,655,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,418,000 after acquiring an additional 70,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.96. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.47.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

