Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $26,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 142.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Anthem by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,486,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Anthem by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,222,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem by 353.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $329.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $337.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.70.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. Analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.94.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

