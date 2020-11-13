Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stake Increased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 76.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,700 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Apollo Global Management worth $25,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 38.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.6% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 61,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.4% in the third quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.7% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Apollo Global Management from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.43.

Shares of APO opened at $42.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of -50.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.72 and its 200-day moving average is $46.36. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $501.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.32%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

