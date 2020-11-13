Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AINV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Investment has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:AINV opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.16. The firm has a market cap of $627.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.80. Apollo Investment has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $18.33.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $54.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.35 million. Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Investment will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is currently 57.41%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Investment in the second quarter worth $54,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 28.1% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 6,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 111.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the third quarter valued at $84,000. 34.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

