Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of AMTI stock opened at $29.41 on Tuesday. Applied Molecular Transport has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.76.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Institutional investors own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is AMT-101, an oral gastrointestinal (GI) selective interleukin 10 that has completed a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC).

