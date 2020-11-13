Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of AMTI stock opened at $29.41 on Tuesday. Applied Molecular Transport has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.76.
Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.
About Applied Molecular Transport
Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is AMT-101, an oral gastrointestinal (GI) selective interleukin 10 that has completed a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC).
