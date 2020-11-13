Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

APTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptose Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.84.

APTO opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.06.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 27.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 83,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 15.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 798.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 247,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

