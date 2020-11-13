Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
APTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptose Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.84.
APTO opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.06.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 27.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 83,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 15.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 798.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 247,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aptose Biosciences Company Profile
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.