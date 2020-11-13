ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) & CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Critical Review

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) and CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

ArcelorMittal has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CITIC has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

5.1% of ArcelorMittal shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of ArcelorMittal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ArcelorMittal and CITIC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ArcelorMittal 0 2 10 0 2.83 CITIC 0 0 0 0 N/A

ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus price target of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 5.31%. Given ArcelorMittal’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ArcelorMittal is more favorable than CITIC.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ArcelorMittal and CITIC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArcelorMittal $70.62 billion 0.22 -$2.45 billion $0.30 51.70 CITIC $72.90 billion 0.30 $6.88 billion N/A N/A

CITIC has higher revenue and earnings than ArcelorMittal.

Profitability

This table compares ArcelorMittal and CITIC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArcelorMittal -7.07% -4.35% -2.01% CITIC N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CITIC beats ArcelorMittal on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes. Its principal mining products comprise iron ore lumps, fines, concentrates, pellets, and sinter feeds; and coking and thermal coal, and pulverized coal injections. The company sells its products to various customers in the automotive, appliance, engineering, construction, energy, and machinery industries through a centralized marketing organization, as well as distributors. It has iron ore mining activities in Brazil, Bosnia, Canada, Kazakhstan, Liberia, Mexico, Ukraine, and the United States; and coal mining activities in Kazakhstan and the United States. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

CITIC Company Profile

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products. It also engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil; coal mining; import and export of commodities; aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; manganese mining and processing; development of iron ore mine; production of copper and ferroniobium; and operation of coal-fired power stations. In addition, the company manufactures special steel, bars, plates, steel tubes, forged steel, wires, and casting billets. Further, it provides engineering contracting services for infrastructure, housing, municipal, and industrial facilities, as well as agriculture, energy, and resources sectors; and engineering services in the areas of urban development and ecological preservation projects. Additionally, the company engages in the urban renewal and development projects, including residential properties; ownership and operation of a portfolio of commercial and industrial properties; provision of telecommunication services; investment and management of ports and port terminals; distribution of motor vehicles and related services, food and FMCG products, and healthcare and electrical products; and provision of logistics, commercial aviation, and publication services. The company was formerly known as CITIC Pacific Limited and changed its name to CITIC Limited in August 2014. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. CITIC Limited is a subsidiary of CITIC Group Corporation.

