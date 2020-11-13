Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stake Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $16,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 87.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 229.3% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.8% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.27.

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $889,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,306,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 112,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $5,715,599.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,025,844.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 370,639 shares of company stock worth $18,472,145. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.87. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $52.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

