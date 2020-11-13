Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Barclays

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.27.

NYSE:ADM opened at $49.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.51 and a 200 day moving average of $42.87. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $52.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, CFO Ray G. Young sold 49,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $2,451,980.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 448,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,458,879.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $889,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,306,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 370,639 shares of company stock worth $18,472,145. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 44,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

