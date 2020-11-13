Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Sells $355,987.50 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.90, for a total value of $355,987.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,850.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 3rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 33,459 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.65, for a total value of $8,419,957.35.
- On Tuesday, October 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $286,398.75.
- On Thursday, October 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.61, for a total transaction of $413,220.00.
- On Tuesday, September 8th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $285,876.25.
- On Tuesday, September 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $445,160.00.
- On Monday, August 24th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,669 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total transaction of $366,128.53.
Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $267.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.79. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $270.51.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 2.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 6,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.
ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.59.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.