Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Sells $355,987.50 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.90, for a total value of $355,987.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,850.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 33,459 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.65, for a total value of $8,419,957.35.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $286,398.75.

On Thursday, October 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.61, for a total transaction of $413,220.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $285,876.25.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $445,160.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,669 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total transaction of $366,128.53.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $267.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.79. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $270.51.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. Arista Networks’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 2.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 6,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.59.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

