Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arkema SA is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vinyl products, industrial chemicals, and performance products. Vinyl products include chlorine or caustic soda, pipes and profiles, PVC, and vinyl compounds. Industrial chemicals include emulsion systems, fluorochemicals, hydrogen peroxide, PMMA and methacrylics, specialty acrylic polymers and thiochemicals. Performance products include functional additives, specialty chemicals and technical polymers. The Company’s products can be used for various purposes including air conditioning or refrigeration; chemical processing, coating, construction; packaging; automotive & transportation. Its products, also find their application in adhesives and sealants, agriculture & agrochemicals, consumer goods, electronics, foams, solvents and aerosols market, health, hygiene & beauty, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, rubber market, sports & leisure, etc. Arkema SA is headquartered in France. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Arkema from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. HSBC downgraded Arkema from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARKAY opened at $104.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.55. Arkema has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $117.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

