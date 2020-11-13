Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) PT Raised to $12.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.50 to $12.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, August 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.75 to $10.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.89.

Shares of ARESF opened at $7.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $10.09.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States. As of June 30, 2020, Artis' commercial property comprises approximately 23.8 million square feet of leasable area.

