Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$10.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$8.75 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

TSE AX.UN opened at C$9.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 4,935.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 1-year low of C$5.41 and a 1-year high of C$13.67.

In other Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit news, Director Bruce William James Jack purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.16 per share, with a total value of C$45,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$91,600. Also, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 111,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.43 per share, with a total value of C$943,368.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 200,301 shares in the company, valued at C$1,688,116.80. Insiders bought a total of 119,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,394 in the last 90 days.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

