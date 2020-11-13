ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of ASML by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 382.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASML. BidaskClub upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.60.

ASML stock opened at $412.72 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $191.25 and a 52 week high of $421.18. The company has a market capitalization of $173.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $380.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.4095 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. ASML’s payout ratio is 34.40%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

