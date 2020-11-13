AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) PT Raised to C$22.00 at CIBC

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACQ. National Bank Financial cut AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a C$14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$13.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$20.25 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.
TSE:ACQ opened at C$23.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 472.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.25. AutoCanada Inc. has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$24.62. The company has a market cap of $648.06 million and a PE ratio of -7.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$20.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.98.
AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) Company Profile
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
