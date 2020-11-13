AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) PT Raised to C$22.00 at CIBC

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACQ. National Bank Financial cut AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a C$14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$13.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$20.25 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

TSE:ACQ opened at C$23.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 472.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.25. AutoCanada Inc. has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$24.62. The company has a market cap of $648.06 million and a PE ratio of -7.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$20.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.98.

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$727.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$597.03 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoCanada Inc. will post 1.1699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

