B. Riley Weighs in on Mustang Bio, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Mustang Bio in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst J. Zelin now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.07) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.12). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

MBIO stock opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mustang Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $166.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.61.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,330,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 412,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 25,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 22,354 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,236,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Institutional investors own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

