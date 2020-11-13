B. Riley Weighs in on SunCoke Energy, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for SunCoke Energy in a report released on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. B. Riley also issued estimates for SunCoke Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of SXC opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.32. SunCoke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $296.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 268.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,009 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 15,305 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,790 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 266.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,073 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 28,412 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,024 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 24,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

