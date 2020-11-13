BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BAE Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BAE Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BAE Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of $19.89 and a 12-month high of $34.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BAE Systems by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 64.1% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 121,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 47,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

