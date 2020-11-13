Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Commerce Holdings is a financial service holding company that owns Redding Bank of Commerce, Roseville Bank of Commerce, a division of Redding Bank of Commerce and Bank of Commerce Mortgage, an affiliate of Redding Bank of Commerce and Roseville Bank of Commerce. “

Get Bank of Commerce alerts:

BOCH has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

BOCH opened at $8.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $146.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.63. Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $12.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Commerce will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James A. Sundquist purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,227 shares in the company, valued at $114,202.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 443.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 20,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 15.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 34,012 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 38.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth $440,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Commerce (BOCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.