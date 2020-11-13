Bank of The West Boosts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bank of The West raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 41.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 16.8% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 195.8% during the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 16,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total transaction of $2,295,974.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,156,711.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 81,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $11,133,395.90. Insiders have sold 494,213 shares of company stock valued at $69,461,646 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $142.15 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $352.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.66 and a 200 day moving average of $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

