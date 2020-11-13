Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Bankinter from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Santander raised Bankinter from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bankinter currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.50.

Get Bankinter alerts:

OTCMKTS BKNIY opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average of $4.68. Bankinter has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $7.65.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃ­nea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.