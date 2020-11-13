Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Diageo (NYSE:DEO)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.00.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DEO stock opened at $151.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $96.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. Diageo has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $171.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.53.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,288,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,720,000 after purchasing an additional 357,379 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,006,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,221,000 after acquiring an additional 187,251 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,376,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,988 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,279,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,011,000 after acquiring an additional 305,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,022,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,477,000 after acquiring an additional 52,399 shares during the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.