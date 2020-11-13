Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) PT Set at €169.00 by Baader Bank

Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) has been given a €169.00 ($198.82) price objective by Baader Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.37% from the company’s previous close.

BC8 has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €162.00 ($190.59) price target on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €159.00 ($187.06) price target on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bechtle AG (BC8.F) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €149.10 ($175.41).

Get Bechtle AG (BC8.F) alerts:

ETR:BC8 opened at €173.10 ($203.65) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Bechtle AG has a fifty-two week low of €79.35 ($93.35) and a fifty-two week high of €181.80 ($213.88). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €165.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is €159.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion and a PE ratio of 40.23.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle AG (BC8.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.