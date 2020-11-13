Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) a €232.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €232.00 ($272.94) target price on Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Nord/LB set a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €219.00 ($257.65) price objective on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Independent Research set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €207.00 ($243.53).

Get Allianz SE (ALV.F) alerts:

Shares of ALV stock opened at €188.16 ($221.36) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €164.07 and its 200-day moving average price is €173.38. Allianz SE has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz SE (ALV.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz SE (ALV.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.