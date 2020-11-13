Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) a €235.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LIN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €257.00 ($302.35) price target on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Independent Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($272.94) price target on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €225.99 ($265.87).

Shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) stock opened at €217.80 ($256.24) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €200.55 and a 200-day moving average price of €196.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.64. Linde plc has a twelve month low of €130.45 ($153.47) and a twelve month high of €226.40 ($266.35).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

