Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY)

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Investec raised Tate & Lyle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

OTCMKTS TATYY opened at $35.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.02. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Tate & Lyle has a 1 year low of $23.57 and a 1 year high of $42.50.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

