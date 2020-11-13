Berenberg Bank Reiterates €11.00 Price Target for Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) (ETR:HAB)

Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) (ETR:HAB) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on shares of Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) stock opened at €8.86 ($10.43) on Tuesday. Hamborner REIT AG has a twelve month low of €8.28 ($9.74) and a twelve month high of €9.55 ($11.24). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €8.47 and a 200-day moving average price of €8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $706.62 million and a P/E ratio of 36.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

