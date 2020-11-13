Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€48.00” Price Target for Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW)

Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.52 ($58.26) price target on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €44.60 ($52.47).

Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) stock opened at €38.92 ($45.79) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post AG has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €39.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €34.69.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

