BidaskClub Lowers Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ALLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Allot Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Allot Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.67.

ALLT stock opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. Allot Communications has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $366.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.55 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allot Communications will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allot Communications by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allot Communications by 3.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 159,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Allot Communications by 41.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allot Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allot Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

