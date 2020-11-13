BidaskClub Lowers Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Benchmark cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $628.52.

Shares of REGN opened at $556.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $328.13 and a one year high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $577.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $592.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.54, for a total transaction of $54,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,987,758.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.18, for a total value of $617,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,897,037.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,667 shares of company stock valued at $78,396,863. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

