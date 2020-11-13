BidaskClub Lowers VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

VSEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VSE from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised VSE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Shares of VSEC opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.33 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.03. VSE has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $41.14.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. VSE had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 0.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that VSE will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of VSE by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,656,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 289,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 166,590 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 221,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

