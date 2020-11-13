Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) EVP Sells $768,864.00 in Stock

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.72, for a total value of $768,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,911.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $602.25 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $309.38 and a 12 month high of $648.39. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $560.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.37.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $647.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.35 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIO. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $666.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth $133,448,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,041,218,000 after acquiring an additional 292,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 501.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 309,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $139,916,000 after acquiring an additional 258,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 107.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 233,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,244,000 after acquiring an additional 120,850 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $47,342,000. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

