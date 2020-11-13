Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating and a $340.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bio-Techne’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

TECH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Bio-Techne from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $328.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $297.55.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $303.53 on Monday. Bio-Techne has a one year low of $155.17 and a one year high of $316.87. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $264.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.33. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

In other Bio-Techne news, CFO James Hippel sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.79, for a total value of $1,115,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,945,795.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 19,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,905,082 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the third quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the third quarter worth $1,883,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 15.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,828,000 after purchasing an additional 15,144 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 130.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 96,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,864,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 211,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,387,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

