BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group upped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley upped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.55.

Shares of BLFS opened at $32.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 169.15 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.04. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $35.74.

In other BioLife Solutions news, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 134,480 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $4,347,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Marcus Schulz sold 953 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $26,874.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,434.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 697,349 shares of company stock worth $20,433,413. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 152.2% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 406,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after acquiring an additional 245,223 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 63.3% during the third quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 194,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 75,469 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 63.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 46,474 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 845,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,458,000 after acquiring an additional 165,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 3.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 145,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

