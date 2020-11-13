Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.9% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $8,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $142.15 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.66 and a 200-day moving average of $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $352.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 15,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $2,098,466.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 494,213 shares of company stock valued at $69,461,646 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

