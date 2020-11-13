BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from $97.00 to $112.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of BioNTech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) began coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a buy rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioNTech from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $101.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.15. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion and a PE ratio of -89.94. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $115.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.53 million. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 46.77% and a negative net margin of 182.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 135.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BioNTech will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 102.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

