Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology, workflow automation and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Technology and Data and Analytics business segments. Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions which support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. Data and Analytics segment provides property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, prepayment and default models, lead generation and other data solutions. Black Knight Inc., formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services Inc., is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL. “

Get Black Knight alerts:

BKI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens upped their price target on Black Knight from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Black Knight from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Knight Equity initiated coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Black Knight from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.79.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $93.31 on Tuesday. Black Knight has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $97.19. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 61.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.51.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $312.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.71 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Black Knight will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 59,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $5,011,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,596 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 573.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 388.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Knight (BKI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.