Boenning Scattergood Comments on Selective Insurance Group, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report issued on Monday, November 9th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $3.45 for the year. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.40 and a 200 day moving average of $53.47. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $37.05 and a 52 week high of $70.89. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 9.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 36.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 31.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.91%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

