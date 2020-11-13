Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) PT Lowered to $0.40

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from $0.45 to $0.40 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BDRBF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bombardier from $0.50 to $0.40 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $0.50 price target on shares of Bombardier in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bombardier from $0.40 to $0.30 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bombardier from $0.85 to $0.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Bombardier from $0.56 to $0.43 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bombardier presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.48.

Get Bombardier alerts:

OTCMKTS BDRBF opened at $0.23 on Monday. Bombardier has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.31.

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.