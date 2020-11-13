Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) Given a €64.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2020

Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.50 ($78.24) price objective on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Brenntag AG (BNR.F) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €58.25 ($68.53).

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) stock opened at €59.34 ($69.81) on Monday. Brenntag AG has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €55.82 and a 200-day moving average of €50.96.

About Brenntag AG (BNR.F)

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Further Reading: G-20

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.