Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) Given a €64.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.50 ($78.24) price objective on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Brenntag AG (BNR.F) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €58.25 ($68.53).

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) stock opened at €59.34 ($69.81) on Monday. Brenntag AG has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €55.82 and a 200-day moving average of €50.96.

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

