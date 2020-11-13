Brokers Issue Forecasts for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V)’s FY2020 Earnings (CVE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$227.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$219.50 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of CVE CTS opened at C$3.19 on Wednesday. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.75 and a twelve month high of C$3.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

